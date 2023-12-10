We are Local
Traudt’s 18 points helps lead No. 10 Creighton past Central Michigan, 109-64

Virginia transfer Isaac Traudt had a team and career-high 18 points against Central Michigan.
By Grace Boyles
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in CHI after three weeks on the road, the Bluejays settled back in at home quickly averaging 1.58 points per possession against the Chippewas. A big contributor to Creighton’s offensive efficiency was Grand Island native Isaac Traudt. The Virginia transfer led the Jays’ offensive effort with a team and career-high 18 points in the Bluejays’ victory over Central Michigan University. The only other time Traudt had scored in double figures in a Jays uniform was in the season-opener against Florida A&M when he put up 12 points.

Sophomore forward Mason Miller also had a career-high 17 points, second only to Traudt’s 18 on the day for Creighton. Trey Alexander (15), Ryan Kalkbrenner (15), Fredrick King (14), and Baylor Scheierman (13) all also scored in double figures. Scheierman was just one assist away from a double-double, recording 9 assists, while Alexander dished out 8.

The Jays were 15-31 from behind the arc while shooting 65.1% from the field.

Creighton is back on the road for an away game at UNLV on Wednesday, then the Jays are back in CHI for a primetime matchup with Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m.

