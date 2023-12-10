We are Local
Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl

Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/VIDEOS/CNN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Edna Police Department arrested a suspect in the the murder of a 16-year-old former Grand Island girl on Saturday.

According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in the city of Schulenburg. Romero was transported to the Jackson County Jail.

Medina was found dead in her family’s apartment in Edna on Tuesday. According to EPD, officers along with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers said they are investigating what they believe to be a capital murder case.

Police are sharing limited details on what happened.

Up until last year, Medina lived in Grand Island.

According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in the city of Schulenburg.(EPD/MGN)
According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in the city of Schulenburg.(EPD/MGN)

