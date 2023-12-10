Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a security guard was stabbed at a downtown bar overnight Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to Epoca Cantina at 12th and Davenport Streets just before 2 a.m. An investigation revealed several fights had broken out at closing time and security began to kick groups out of the bar.

One of the groups began fighting again in the Capitol District courtyard. A guard grabbed one of the male suspects and began to pull him away when he stabbed the guard in the leg.

The suspect got away before officers arrived; the guard was taken to Creighton University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

