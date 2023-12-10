We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police Mounted Patrol connects with autism community for festive event

Horses from Omaha Police's Mounted Patrol unit brought some smiles and cheer to the autistic community Sunday.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers encounter several different people as a part of their job, but one left a lasting impression on Omaha Police Officer Marc Vansickle.

“I was the first person that child ever let hold him,” he said.

During the Festival of Lights ceremony, Vansickle picked up a child with autism to pet his horse. The three connected.

“After that, I decided that maybe it would be best to have an event that would cater more to the specific needs of the autistic community,” he said.

Five years ago, Vansickle organized the first event with the autism community, collaborating with the Autism Center of Nebraska and the Autism Society of Nebraska. With a break during the pandemic, this is its second lap around. 300 people signed up to meet horses with OPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit and tour the barn decorated with holiday lights.

“The horses are definitely the gateway between talking to the police officer and the public for a lot of people,” said Vansickle. “I’m approached by people on my horse that would never come up and talk to me if I was sitting in my police car with my windows rolled up.”

Susan Wingfield brought her son Robert, knowing it would be a fun time.

“We saw the woodchips for the stalls. We saw the manure shovel, which was a highlight for him to see,” said Susan with a laugh.

“I showed her the manure spreader,” said Robert.

They also enjoyed a warm drink and some food.

The benefits of horses on people with autism spectrum disorder are also backed by scientific studies. Some found positive behavioral effects for autistic individuals in therapies involving horses.

“There is no doubt there is a relationship between humans and horses,” Susan said, having raised horses herself. “With special needs, horses just seem to have an intuitive understanding of people with needs. They seem to be more gentle.”

“It’s a great feeling,” said Vansickle. “It’s a lot of work to set something like this up, but it’s never really work.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon
Omaha Police responded to robbery that ended with a gunshot at the Family Dollar near 36th and...
Shot fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store
Current Drought Conditions
2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

An Omaha nonprofit helped single moms and caregivers lighten their financial burden Sunday...
Omaha caregivers receive gifts at Project Intentional’s Winter Wonderland Emporium
An Omaha nonprofit helped single moms and caregivers lighten their financial burden Sunday...
Project Intentional helps lighten financial burden for single mothers
Horses from Omaha Police's Mounted Patrol unit brought some smiles and cheer to the autistic...
OPD Mounted Patrol horses help connect with autism community
Omaha's Jewish community is shining a light this Hanukkah amid a rise in antisemitic activity.
Omaha's Jewish community "shining a light" addressing antisemitism