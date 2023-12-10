Omaha Police Mounted Patrol connects with autism community for festive event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers encounter several different people as a part of their job, but one left a lasting impression on Omaha Police Officer Marc Vansickle.

“I was the first person that child ever let hold him,” he said.

During the Festival of Lights ceremony, Vansickle picked up a child with autism to pet his horse. The three connected.

“After that, I decided that maybe it would be best to have an event that would cater more to the specific needs of the autistic community,” he said.

Five years ago, Vansickle organized the first event with the autism community, collaborating with the Autism Center of Nebraska and the Autism Society of Nebraska. With a break during the pandemic, this is its second lap around. 300 people signed up to meet horses with OPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit and tour the barn decorated with holiday lights.

“The horses are definitely the gateway between talking to the police officer and the public for a lot of people,” said Vansickle. “I’m approached by people on my horse that would never come up and talk to me if I was sitting in my police car with my windows rolled up.”

Susan Wingfield brought her son Robert, knowing it would be a fun time.

“We saw the woodchips for the stalls. We saw the manure shovel, which was a highlight for him to see,” said Susan with a laugh.

“I showed her the manure spreader,” said Robert.

They also enjoyed a warm drink and some food.

The benefits of horses on people with autism spectrum disorder are also backed by scientific studies. Some found positive behavioral effects for autistic individuals in therapies involving horses.

“There is no doubt there is a relationship between humans and horses,” Susan said, having raised horses herself. “With special needs, horses just seem to have an intuitive understanding of people with needs. They seem to be more gentle.”

“It’s a great feeling,” said Vansickle. “It’s a lot of work to set something like this up, but it’s never really work.”

