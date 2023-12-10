Omaha caregivers receive gifts at Project Intentional’s Winter Wonderland Emporium

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holiday season can be a fun time, but it can also be financially tough for single parents.

1,500 single moms and caregivers had the chance to do some Christmas shopping at the annual Winter Wonderland Emporium on Sunday, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional.

This year’s location was at the much-larger Baxter Arena, compared to last year’s on the Abide campus.

“We have just had the blessing and the opportunity to expand and grow. The other wonderful thing about Baxter Arena: it’s a centralized location. There’s a bus transport and bus routes close to here,” says president and founder Sasha Berscheid.

Throughout the entire year they collect thousands of items, which all go to people right here in our community.

Mary Chapman first came to this event two years ago and she returned to shop this time around. She knows firsthand how much this event means to so many families.

“Even working a full-time job, I’ve been homeless, I know what that’s like also, and it’s a struggle,” she said. “You have to be willing to reach out and ask for help and stay humble because it’s unnerving when you’re in a position where you’re not on top, you feel less than.”

“We want to provide hope. I get moms that just start crying. They say this is the only pack of socks my kids will get all year long,” Berscheid said.

Mary even took it upon herself to volunteer at last year’s event. Families also had the chance to visit over 70 booths offering information about jobs and personal resources.

After the booths, caregivers are welcomed to get one new pack of socks, one brand new toy, hygiene items and a caregiver gift.

