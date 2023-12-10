We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha caregivers receive gifts at Project Intentional’s Winter Wonderland Emporium

An Omaha nonprofit helped single moms and caregivers lighten their financial burden Sunday morning.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holiday season can be a fun time, but it can also be financially tough for single parents.

1,500 single moms and caregivers had the chance to do some Christmas shopping at the annual Winter Wonderland Emporium on Sunday, put on by the nonprofit Project Intentional.

This year’s location was at the much-larger Baxter Arena, compared to last year’s on the Abide campus.

“We have just had the blessing and the opportunity to expand and grow. The other wonderful thing about Baxter Arena: it’s a centralized location. There’s a bus transport and bus routes close to here,” says president and founder Sasha Berscheid.

Throughout the entire year they collect thousands of items, which all go to people right here in our community.

Mary Chapman first came to this event two years ago and she returned to shop this time around. She knows firsthand how much this event means to so many families.

“Even working a full-time job, I’ve been homeless, I know what that’s like also, and it’s a struggle,” she said. “You have to be willing to reach out and ask for help and stay humble because it’s unnerving when you’re in a position where you’re not on top, you feel less than.”

“We want to provide hope. I get moms that just start crying. They say this is the only pack of socks my kids will get all year long,” Berscheid said.

Mary even took it upon herself to volunteer at last year’s event. Families also had the chance to visit over 70 booths offering information about jobs and personal resources.

After the booths, caregivers are welcomed to get one new pack of socks, one brand new toy, hygiene items and a caregiver gift.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon
Omaha Police responded to robbery that ended with a gunshot at the Family Dollar near 36th and...
Shot fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store
Current Drought Conditions
2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

Horses from Omaha Police's Mounted Patrol unit brought some smiles and cheer to the autistic...
Omaha Police Mounted Patrol connects with autism community for festive event
An Omaha nonprofit helped single moms and caregivers lighten their financial burden Sunday...
Project Intentional helps lighten financial burden for single mothers
Horses from Omaha Police's Mounted Patrol unit brought some smiles and cheer to the autistic...
OPD Mounted Patrol horses help connect with autism community
Omaha's Jewish community is shining a light this Hanukkah amid a rise in antisemitic activity.
Omaha's Jewish community "shining a light" addressing antisemitism