No. 1 Nebraska volleyball is headed to national semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the 17th time in program history, the top-ranked Huskers advance to the Final Four and will continue their quest for a national championship in Tampa, Florida. Nebraska eliminated third-seeded Arkansas in four sets (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23).

Opposite hitter Merritt Beason led the Huskers with 19 kills hitting .239 and added eight blocks. Right behind the junior was true freshman Harper Murray with 15 kills. Middle blocker and Lincoln native Bekka Allick recorded a career-high 12 blocks in the regional final.

In the opening frame, Arkansas was up 21-16 before Nebraska called a timeout and surged back thanks to two kills from Murray, a block from Murray and Allick, and a Razorbacks attack error to get the Huskers within one. Reilly Bergen set up Beason for a kill to give the Huskers a 25-24 edge. Andi Jackson and Beason teamed up on a block to close out the set, 26-24.

The Huskers cruised to a win in set two, with a match-high 18 kills while hitting a match-best .302. Big Red’s defense held Arkansas to just .025 hitting in the second frame.

The Razorbacks bounced back in the third set. Taylor Head had eight of her ten kills of the match just in the third set. Maggie Cartwright, who tallied a team second-best 11 kills, closed out the set with a kill to force a fourth set.

The fourth game came down to the wire. Arkansas’ Jillian Gillen knotted the match at 21 all. Nebraska responded with a 3-0 run that featured two huge block assists from Allick and a Razorbacks attack error, putting the Huskers up 24-21. On match point number three, Nebraska punched their tickets to Tampa on a Razorbacks’ serve that went long.

The Huskers will face No. 1 seed Pittsburgh on Thursday in the semifinals.

