We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball is headed to national semifinals

Nebraska volleyball players await starting introductions prior to the Lincoln Regional Final.
Nebraska volleyball players await starting introductions prior to the Lincoln Regional Final.(Courtesy: KOLN)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the 17th time in program history, the top-ranked Huskers advance to the Final Four and will continue their quest for a national championship in Tampa, Florida. Nebraska eliminated third-seeded Arkansas in four sets (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23).

Opposite hitter Merritt Beason led the Huskers with 19 kills hitting .239 and added eight blocks. Right behind the junior was true freshman Harper Murray with 15 kills. Middle blocker and Lincoln native Bekka Allick recorded a career-high 12 blocks in the regional final.

In the opening frame, Arkansas was up 21-16 before Nebraska called a timeout and surged back thanks to two kills from Murray, a block from Murray and Allick, and a Razorbacks attack error to get the Huskers within one. Reilly Bergen set up Beason for a kill to give the Huskers a 25-24 edge. Andi Jackson and Beason teamed up on a block to close out the set, 26-24.

The Huskers cruised to a win in set two, with a match-high 18 kills while hitting a match-best .302. Big Red’s defense held Arkansas to just .025 hitting in the second frame.

The Razorbacks bounced back in the third set. Taylor Head had eight of her ten kills of the match just in the third set. Maggie Cartwright, who tallied a team second-best 11 kills, closed out the set with a kill to force a fourth set.

The fourth game came down to the wire. Arkansas’ Jillian Gillen knotted the match at 21 all. Nebraska responded with a 3-0 run that featured two huge block assists from Allick and a Razorbacks attack error, putting the Huskers up 24-21. On match point number three, Nebraska punched their tickets to Tampa on a Razorbacks’ serve that went long.

The Huskers will face No. 1 seed Pittsburgh on Thursday in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon
Omaha Police responded to robbery that ended with a gunshot at the Family Dollar near 36th and...
Shot fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store
Edward Poindexter, a Black Panther member jailed in 1971 for the death of an Omaha Police...
Black Panther member convicted of killing Omaha Police officer in 1970 has died
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island

Latest News

Head Coach John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez, and Merritt Beason's press conference ahead of the NCAA...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska NCAA Volleyball Regional Final Press Conference (12/8/23)
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.
Nebraska volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-0 in NCAA tournament
Head Coach John Cook, OH Ally Batenhorst, and MB Andi Jackson's NCAA Volleyball Regional...
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Volleyball NCAA Regional Semifinal Post-Match Press Conference (12/7/23)
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first...
Alex Gordon to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame