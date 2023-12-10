We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to robbery that ended with a gunshot at the Family Dollar near 36th and...
Shot fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon
Current Drought Conditions
2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa
No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case
Authorities in Texas are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old...
Texas teen murder victim was from Grand Island

Latest News

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Two Omaha men were sentenced Friday in federal court on methamphetamine-related charges.
Two Omaha men sentenced for methamphetamine charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating priest’s death