Hawkeye Marching Band To Perform at Halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band announced on Sunday they will be performing both pregame and halftime at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. This announcement comes after a prior announcement that Gavin Degraw would be performing during halftime.

The official message from The Citrus Bowl:

“We’re working closely with Iowa and Tennessee to design a great experience for this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The university bands will perform on the field both in pregame and at halftime. We appreciate the creativity and goodwill of the university band leaders to make this possible.

During the halftime show presented by Cheez-It Snap’d, our live performance will be followed by traditional bowl game performances from The Hawkeye Marching Band and The Pride of the Southland Band.

We have a special day planned for the Vols, the Hawkeyes and the coast-to-coast audience who gather around their televisions for this New Year’s tradition. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Orlando for ‘The Best Bowl Trip in America’ later this month.”

The Hawkeyes take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Cheez-It Citrus bowl on January 1st in Orlando, Fl.

