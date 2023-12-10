We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Earthquake hits south central Nebraska Sunday afternoon

The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of...
The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of Hastings.(United States Geological Survey)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (KSNB) - South central Nebraska got quite the rude awakening Sunday afternoon, as The United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake hit near Guide Rock around 1:30 p.m.

The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of Hastings. According to USGS, economic losses are minimal, and there were no fatalities due to the incident.

The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of...
The quake was measured to be magnitude 4.2, with tremors felt all the way up to just south of Hastings.(United States Geological Survey)

This is the third earthquake that area has felt in the last two years, but Sunday’s represents the most powerful of the three.

This is a developing story be sure too keep it with Local4 for updates.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating priest’s death
Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon
Omaha Police responded to robbery that ended with a gunshot at the Family Dollar near 36th and...
Shot fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store
Current Drought Conditions
2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

Omaha Police are investigating after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital early...
Security guard injured in downtown Omaha stabbing
Two Omaha men were sentenced Friday in federal court on methamphetamine-related charges.
Two Omaha men sentenced for methamphetamine charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Catholic priest died early...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating priest’s death
According to EPD, Rafael Govea Romero was placed under arrest for murder of Lizabeth Medina in...
Suspect arrested in murder of 16-year-old former Grand Island girl