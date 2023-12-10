David’s Morning Forecast - Cold Sunday morning, a little warmer this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds cleared out overnight and winds finally dropped off allowing temperatures to settle into the low 20s and upper teens to start Sunday morning. There is still just a bit of a breeze, and that is producing wind chills that are in the low teens at times so you’ll want the heavier jacket to start the day. Clear skies will mean sunny skies, at least to start the day. That will help temperatures to warm toward 40 degrees this afternoon. However, clouds will be on the increase by midday, which will slow that warming trend a bit. We should still see highs in the low 40s here in the metro, and with the lighter winds it should feel a little more comfortable compared to yesterday.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The clouds will hang around this evening, but will start to clear out by later tonight. Temperatures will slip back into the lower 30s by 10pm, and fall off into the 20s once again overnight. Monday will start off with temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s, very similar to today. More sunshine is expected, with blue skies for most of the day. Combined with a light southwest breeze, that should lead to a more substantial warm-up. High temperatures should reach the upper 40s here in the metro, with some parts of southeast Nebraska potentially reaching the low 50s.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Another cold front will move through on Tuesday brining more clouds, a north breeze, and chilly conditions. Highs will likely be stuck in the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, typically chilly weather for this time of year. A few flurries are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, though no impacts are expected at this time. A warming trend returns for the second half of the week, with highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday and temperatures pushing closer to 50 for Thursday and Friday. Our next storm system will push by Friday into Saturday bringing a slight chance for some light rain or snow showers. At this time it does not appear to be a significant system for our area.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.