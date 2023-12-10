David’s Evening Forecast - Cool evening, sunny and warmer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies this morning helped to bring slightly warmer weather to the area today. Temperatures pushed into the low and mid-40s this afternoon, putting us a bit above average for this time of year. Winds were light out of the south, helping to bring some of that mild air our direction. The south breeze will stick with us this evening, but remain on the light side. Temperatures in the low 40s will slip back into the 30s after sunset, but the temperature drop will be slow thanks to the cloud cover.

Tonight's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies will clear overnight, meaning another cold start to Monday. Morning temperatures will dip back into the low 20s and upper teens for the area, thankfully winds will remain on the light side. There could be some patchy fog early in the morning, especially north of the metro. That should not stick around long with sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm quickly, pushing into the 40s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s for the metro. A few parts of southeast Nebraska could even push into the low 50s, not bad for December.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will bring an increase in clouds, a north breeze, and cooler temperatures on Tuesday. A few light flurries are possible as well, but there should not be any impacts. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s, but that is actually right around average for this time of year.

Sunday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The warmer weather returns quickly, with highs back into the mid-40s on Wednesday. Our warming trend will stick around into Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs around 50 degrees. We may see an increase in clouds on Friday, but at the moment the forecast remains dry. Mild conditions and dry weather looks to stick with us through the upcoming weekend and into next week.

