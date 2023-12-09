We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha toy drive brings Christmas joy to children with chronic heart disease

A toy drive was held in the Omaha metro to benefit children suffering from chronic heart disease.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four-year-old Louis Burke has already had open-heart surgery three times.

That’s because he has congenital heart disease (CHD), which is when the heart or the blood vessels near it don’t develop normally.

“He’ll have to have a heart transplant at some point in his life,” his mother Melanie said. “So we see doctors frequently, we have a lot of hospital visits and stays.”

Burke said being a parent of a child with CHD can be difficult during the holiday season.

“We’ve been in the hospital for several holidays, and it’s hard being there and not getting to spend the time with your whole family together,” she said.

Her family gets a little help from the nonprofit group Heart Heroes. They provide food, toiletries and other essentials to those whose loved ones have CHD.

Heart Heroes is hosting the Burkes and other families at its annual Cookies and Milk With Santa event this Sunday, giving them a chance to connect and enjoy some holiday spirit.

“These families go through times where they feel alone and isolated,” executive director Kitty Burton said. “Being able to provide that support is just one small thing that Heart Heroes can do.”

Thanks to McCarthy’s One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, kids like Louis will also be able to pick out a toy this Sunday. Both businesses have been collecting toys and monetary donations for the event.

Owner Scott Wood, Jr. said he was inspired to help with this effort because two of his kids are immunocompromised, and he’s familiar with how tough it can be this time of year.

“It can affect them drastically,” Wood said. “Especially from the parent’s side of things, where the financials, they can’t provide a Christmas for their children.”

It’s something that Burke said will make a difference for Louis.

“It’s just kind of one less thing to worry about,” she said. “You know he’s going to be taken care of. You know he’s going to get to pick out something that he loves.”

Friday was the last day people could donate money or toys for this weekend’s event. However, Wood said he’s always taking donations for future events. He said if you’re near his businesses’ locations, see his crews out and about or if they’re servicing your home, they’d be happy to take contributions.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up
No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case
15-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
An Omaha pool contractor came to the rescue for one couple after they were stood up by Premier...
Omaha couple thrilled after contractor completes pool left unfinished
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon

Latest News

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office had a special visitor Friday: a baby goat.
This Made Us Smile: Baby goat welcomed to Douglas County Sheriff's Office
A toy drive was held in the Omaha metro to benefit children suffering from chronic heart disease.
Toy drive spreads Christmas cheer to Omaha children with chronic heart disease
From all of us at 6 News -- THANK YOU for helping us Stuff the Truck!
Thanks for helping us Stuff the Truck!
WOWT Stuff the Truck Food and Toy Drive
Stuff the Truck final food donation totals announced