Omaha toy drive brings Christmas joy to children with chronic heart disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four-year-old Louis Burke has already had open-heart surgery three times.

That’s because he has congenital heart disease (CHD), which is when the heart or the blood vessels near it don’t develop normally.

“He’ll have to have a heart transplant at some point in his life,” his mother Melanie said. “So we see doctors frequently, we have a lot of hospital visits and stays.”

Burke said being a parent of a child with CHD can be difficult during the holiday season.

“We’ve been in the hospital for several holidays, and it’s hard being there and not getting to spend the time with your whole family together,” she said.

Her family gets a little help from the nonprofit group Heart Heroes. They provide food, toiletries and other essentials to those whose loved ones have CHD.

Heart Heroes is hosting the Burkes and other families at its annual Cookies and Milk With Santa event this Sunday, giving them a chance to connect and enjoy some holiday spirit.

“These families go through times where they feel alone and isolated,” executive director Kitty Burton said. “Being able to provide that support is just one small thing that Heart Heroes can do.”

Thanks to McCarthy’s One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, kids like Louis will also be able to pick out a toy this Sunday. Both businesses have been collecting toys and monetary donations for the event.

Owner Scott Wood, Jr. said he was inspired to help with this effort because two of his kids are immunocompromised, and he’s familiar with how tough it can be this time of year.

“It can affect them drastically,” Wood said. “Especially from the parent’s side of things, where the financials, they can’t provide a Christmas for their children.”

It’s something that Burke said will make a difference for Louis.

“It’s just kind of one less thing to worry about,” she said. “You know he’s going to be taken care of. You know he’s going to get to pick out something that he loves.”

Friday was the last day people could donate money or toys for this weekend’s event. However, Wood said he’s always taking donations for future events. He said if you’re near his businesses’ locations, see his crews out and about or if they’re servicing your home, they’d be happy to take contributions.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.