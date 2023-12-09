We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 8

This week’s most-viewed coverage included cleanup of an Omaha homeless camp and the deaths of two Omaha teens in a crash in southern Iowa.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 8.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Veterinarians say mysterious dog illness might be in Omaha

An Omaha veterinarian says he's seen at least two cases of the "mystery illness" that is infecting dogs across the country.

5. Homeless street camp in Omaha cleaned up after fire

A homeless street camp in Omaha was being cleaned up Monday after a fire broke out and put neighbors in danger.

4. 1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on Interstate 80

One person died and another was hurt in an overnight crash Saturday morning on an Omaha interstate.

3. Woman dies in shooting at Omaha hotel

Guests at a hotel in Omaha reacted after a woman was shot and killed early Monday morning.

2. Two Omaha teens killed in south-central Iowa crash

Two Omaha teens were killed in a crash near Creston, Iowa, Friday evening.

1. Tents back in the street at Omaha homeless camp where fire broke out

Just days after a fire broke out and the site was cleaned up, tents were back out in the streets at an Omaha homeless camp.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Omaha Police investigating rape allegation at Westside High School
5. Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
4. Crash in south-central Iowa kills two Omaha teens, injures another
3. One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
2. Omaha veterinarian reports first case of 'mystery illness' in dogs
1. Woman dies in shooting at central Omaha hotel

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One person died and another was hurt in an overnight crash Saturday morning on an Omaha...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, December 2, 2023

5. Aldi coming to Papillion

Papillion shoppers will soon have another option for groceries. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/12/05/aldi-open-papillion-store-2024/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

4. Iowa truck driver still missing after semi holding pigs found abandoned on highway

A truck driver is still missing two weeks after his semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on an Iowa...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

3. Notre Dame safety, Omaha native Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski award

Notre Dame safety, Omaha native Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski award as nation’s top defensive player

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, December 4, 2023

2. John Cook wants fans ‘fired up’ for Thursday Sweet 16 match

“I’m surprised the governor hasn’t canceled everything tomorrow so everyone can watch this match."

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

1. Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store

#BREAKING -- Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a west Omaha retailer. What we know: https://www.wowt.com/2023/12/04/police-respond-reported-stabbing-west-omaha-retailer/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, December 4, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending December 1
Top 6 for week ending November 24
Top 6 for week ending November 17
Top 6 for week ending November 10
Top 6 for week ending November 3
Top 6 for week ending October 27

