Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 8
This week’s most-viewed coverage included cleanup of an Omaha homeless camp and the deaths of two Omaha teens in a crash in southern Iowa.
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 8.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Veterinarians say mysterious dog illness might be in Omaha
5. Homeless street camp in Omaha cleaned up after fire
4. 1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on Interstate 80
3. Woman dies in shooting at Omaha hotel
2. Two Omaha teens killed in south-central Iowa crash
1. Tents back in the street at Omaha homeless camp where fire broke out
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. One person dies in overnight crash along Interstate 80
5. Aldi coming to Papillion
4. Iowa truck driver still missing after semi holding pigs found abandoned on highway
3. Notre Dame safety, Omaha native Xavier Watts wins Bronko Nagurski award
2. John Cook wants fans ‘fired up’ for Thursday Sweet 16 match
1. Stabbing injures one outside west Omaha secondhand store
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.