Shots fired in attempted robbery at south Omaha dollar store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shots were fired inside an Omaha dollar store Friday night after an attempted robbery.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar at South 36th and Q Street shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

An employee at the store told Omaha Police the suspect walked in, flashed a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

A different employee then engaged the suspect and a shot was fired. Police say they’re unsure if anyone was hit by the bullet as the suspect is still at large.

One of the employees was transported to the hospital to be treated for an arm injury unrelated to the gunshot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-44-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

