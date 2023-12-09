We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County deals with 911 dispatcher shortage

The Sarpy County 911 dispatch is feeling the impacts of the worker shortage.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They’re the first voice you hear when you call for help.

They answer dozens of emergency calls everyday, but it’s becoming a challenge to find enough people to do the job.

“Our issue is that it’s a 12-hour shift, it’s 24/7, and we do offer every other weekend off. We do find there are people that just don’t want to work weekends.”

William Muldoon is with Sarpy County’s Emergency Communications. He told 6 News they currently have 37 dispatchers and they need five more to be fully staffed.

While this might not seem like a lot, Muldoon reminds the public about how much work dispatchers do every day to ensure safety.

“We have to have somebody around the block to answer the phone and around the clock to dispatch the first responder,” Muldoon said, “This can be difficult when finding new people.”

Despite the shortage, those like Samantha Bacon don’t mind doing different tasks every day if it means to rescue lives.

“I could be answering 911 non-emergency calls, I could be dispatching fire and rescue personnel and law personnel,” Bacon said. “I could be running the information channel.”

Bacon works from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

“You just have to make sure to take care of yourself too because not all the calls are wonderful to hear,” Bacon said.

The county is planning to open dispatcher applications starting next week.

While Muldoon said he’s hoping to fill the shortage, he’s also highlighting the need for bilingual 911 operators.

“Certainly is a need that we want to fill when we have someone non-English speaking calling into the center needing help,” Muldoon said.

As call centers here in the metro and across the nation navigate the worker shortage, Bacon is staying positive.

“You’re always learning, it’s always changing, and it’s great to help people,” Bacon said.

If you’re interested in applying to be a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
An Omaha pool contractor came to the rescue for one couple after they were stood up by Premier...
Omaha couple thrilled after contractor completes pool left unfinished
No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor

Latest News

Wind chill
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly and windy for the start of the weekend
The Farm Fresh Christmas Tree Council is urging people to buy a real Christmas tree this year...
Real Christmas trees in demand as experts tout environmental benefits
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office had a special visitor Friday: a baby goat.
This Made Us Smile: Baby goat welcomed to Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Renovations to Omaha's Standing Bear Lake are nearly complete.
Omaha's Standing Bear Lake renovations nearing completion