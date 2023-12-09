Sarpy County deals with 911 dispatcher shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They’re the first voice you hear when you call for help.

They answer dozens of emergency calls everyday, but it’s becoming a challenge to find enough people to do the job.

“Our issue is that it’s a 12-hour shift, it’s 24/7, and we do offer every other weekend off. We do find there are people that just don’t want to work weekends.”

William Muldoon is with Sarpy County’s Emergency Communications. He told 6 News they currently have 37 dispatchers and they need five more to be fully staffed.

While this might not seem like a lot, Muldoon reminds the public about how much work dispatchers do every day to ensure safety.

“We have to have somebody around the block to answer the phone and around the clock to dispatch the first responder,” Muldoon said, “This can be difficult when finding new people.”

Despite the shortage, those like Samantha Bacon don’t mind doing different tasks every day if it means to rescue lives.

“I could be answering 911 non-emergency calls, I could be dispatching fire and rescue personnel and law personnel,” Bacon said. “I could be running the information channel.”

Bacon works from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

“You just have to make sure to take care of yourself too because not all the calls are wonderful to hear,” Bacon said.

The county is planning to open dispatcher applications starting next week.

While Muldoon said he’s hoping to fill the shortage, he’s also highlighting the need for bilingual 911 operators.

“Certainly is a need that we want to fill when we have someone non-English speaking calling into the center needing help,” Muldoon said.

As call centers here in the metro and across the nation navigate the worker shortage, Bacon is staying positive.

“You’re always learning, it’s always changing, and it’s great to help people,” Bacon said.

If you’re interested in applying to be a Sarpy County 911 dispatcher click here for more information.

