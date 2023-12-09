Omaha Jewish community uses Shine a Light campaign during Hanukkah

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This past Thursday night marked the beginning of Hanukkah.

“It’s really all about darkness and light. Light represents godliness, truth, beauty life, and darkness is just the opposite... The Menorah is really a story that reflects an incident where there was a group of people that wanted to extinguish the spiritual light,” says Rabbi Mendel Katzman.

That’s why this year’s annual Shine a Light Campaign is more important than ever.

“Shine a Light is an award winning, purpose driven, convening platform for organizations and communities to unite online in shining a light on antisemitism in all of its modern forms,” says Sharon Brodkey, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Part of that campaign is through multimedia.

“We put out during the eight days and eight nights of Hanukkah, little mini lessons about antisemitism and what it looks like and how to combat it. We’re also creating yard signs for people to put up during the whole month of December because this is a month of love and light,” says Brodkey.

In October, Jewish leaders met with local law enforcement to discuss what’s being done here in Omaha to keep everyone safe.

“They’re not necessarily things that would rise to the level or meet the threshold of the definition of a crime, but we consider anything from a slur, to a pamphlet dropped in a driveway, or a hurtful or intimidating phone call, or email. And yes, those incidents are on the rise at a much more rapid rate than they were before October 7th,” says Brodkey.

Katzman says there are parallels between the story of Hanukkah and the current war in Israel. He hopes the holiday traditions can help to shine a light on the dark.

“So when you’re talking about a story that happened, yes, 2,000 years ago, that doesn’t change or that doesn’t minimize our ability to see it as a current, recurring story that just keeps repeating itself and learning from the past and learning by celebrating and by marking what happened, helps is guide our path in the current, the present to how we identify the threat and how we mitigate it,” he said.

The Jewish Federation of Omaha is encouraging the community to take part in the campaign by following Jewish Omaha on social media.

There’s also several upcoming events the community is invited to take part in:

Menorah Lighting at the State Capital: Tuesday December 12th at 11 a.m.

Menorah cartop parade starting at Boys Town: December 13th at 5 p.m.

Anyone who’s interested in getting a cartop for the parade can reach out to office@ochabad.com or (402) 330-1800 where you can reserve your own Menorah.

