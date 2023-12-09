Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly and windy for the start of the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild end to the week changes are coming for the weekend... Aside from a few spotty showers wrapping up by 10PM as they travel E out of the viewing area, we’ll have a quiet and pretty pleasant Friday night for this time of the year. Cloudy skies make for a slow evening cool down.

Clouds stick around Saturday but it will not be a pleasant day... gusts pick up through the day coming in from the NW and will eventually reach as high as about 40 mph.

Saturday winds (wowt)

This will bring in colder air and highs will stay between the mid 30s to low 40s. It will feel much colder with the wind... the wind chill forecast will be in the 20s all day, teens by the evening.

Wind chill (wowt)

We also cannot rule out a few snow showers through the day, best chances are N of the Metro from 8AM-3PM where a dusting will be possible... likely just a few afternoon flurries in Omaha.

Snow showers (wowt)

We’ll warm up through Monday with a climb to the mid 40s... another boost in temperatures ahead for the middle of next week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

