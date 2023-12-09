David’s Morning Forecast - Windy with a few snow showers today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty winds have kicked up this morning behind a cold front that moved through overnight. A few light snow showers have developed behind the front, with most of the snow showers near or north of the I-80 corridor. Temperatures have remained in the mid to upper 30s, so any snow that falls will melt. However, the gusty northwest winds will really blow any snow around, and make it very uncomfortable to be outside. Winds could gust up to 40mph through the early afternoon hours.

Strong northwest winds lasting for much of the day (WOWT)

The gusty winds will make it very difficult to warm up at all today. In fact, temperatures may actually drop a few more degrees toward the mid-30s through the lunch hour before rebounding a couple degrees back into the upper 30s. Winds will continue to gust up to around 40mph through the mid-afternoon, before backing off a little bit by the evening. We may see a little late day sunshine, but expect generally cloudy skies throughout the day.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Skies clear out overnight, though winds remain a bit breezy out of the northwest. Chilly conditions are expected overnight with lows falling into the low 20s by early Sunday morning. We should start the day with sunshine, but a few clouds will roll in for the afternoon. The good news is winds will be much lighter, so it should feel a little nicer outside. Highs climb back into the low 40s, close to average for this time of year.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunny skies and slightly warmer weather returns for Monday. A southwest breeze should help temperatures to climb back into the upper 40s. Another cold front will bring clouds and cooler conditions for Tuesday, but still we should see highs near 40, seasonable for mid-December. Temperatures trend warmer again for Wednesday and Thursday, up to around 50 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Our next rain or snow chance holds off until at least Friday evening, though temperatures do not get too terribly cold even with the rain and snow chances.

High temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

