David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and chilly evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered snow showers moved out of the area this afternoon, with a little late day sunshine managing to break through for parts of the metro. Gusty northwest winds up to 40 or even 45mph at times kept things feeling quite cold, wind chills remaining in the teens and 20s all day long. Temperatures did manage to push close to 40 degrees, though with the wind you wouldn’t know it. Gusty northwest winds of 20 to 30mph will continue this evening as skies clear, that means it will still feel very cold. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s, into the upper 20s midnight.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will finally let up overnight, with light winds expected by early Sunday morning. With the clear skies and lighter winds, it will be a cold start to Sunday with morning lows likely dipping into the upper teens and low 20s across much of the area. The good news is, the clear skies will mean more sunshine to start the day and the light winds will stick with us all day long. That should help to make it slightly more comfortable for being outside, though it will not exactly be warm. Seasonably cool conditions are expected with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s for most of the area.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

More sunshine is expected on Monday along with a bit of a warm-up. Afternoon highs should push into the upper 40s, putting us nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Still not warm, but also not bad for the middle of December. Another cold front will bring more clouds and a northwest breeze on Tuesday dropping highs back into the upper 30s and low 40s. There may even a be a few flurries Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll turn things around quickly with temperatures bouncing back into the mid-40s on Wednesday, with highs near 50 by Thursday. Our next storm system approaches the area at the end of next week, with a slight chance for rain or snow showers Friday into Saturday.

Saturday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

