No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The teen boy accused of raping a Westside High student during a school day last week was in court Friday morning to face adult charges.

Jeremiah Thornton, 15, is charged with forcible sexual assault in the rape of a 14-year-old Westside High School student last Friday. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office told 6 News earlier this week that the decision to charge him as an adult was made because of the seriousness of the allegations.

In court, prosecutors said Thornton admitted to the incident and acknowledged the victim had said no. The victim told law enforcement that “she said ‘no’ several times.”

Prosecutors also told the judge a co-defendant in the case watch the door as a lookout.

Thornton was ordered held without bond on Friday. The boy has been held at the Douglas County Youth Center.

His preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 12.

