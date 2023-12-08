Stuff the Truck final food donation totals announced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT wants to say a big THANK YOU to the Omaha community for helping us Stuff the Truck Thursday.

With your help, 36,055 pounds of food were donated to Omaha-area food pantries and shelters. St. Vincent de Paul calculates that total at a roughly $69,000 value.

19,343 pounds of food were collected at our Methodist Women’s Hospital location; 16,712 pounds were collected at the Methodist Physicians Clinic at 89th and Dodge.

Items collected will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Omaha, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

