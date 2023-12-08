We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Stuff the Truck final food donation totals announced

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT wants to say a big THANK YOU to the Omaha community for helping us Stuff the Truck Thursday.

With your help, 36,055 pounds of food were donated to Omaha-area food pantries and shelters. St. Vincent de Paul calculates that total at a roughly $69,000 value.

19,343 pounds of food were collected at our Methodist Women’s Hospital location; 16,712 pounds were collected at the Methodist Physicians Clinic at 89th and Dodge.

Items collected will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Omaha, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
An Omaha pool contractor came to the rescue for one couple after they were stood up by Premier...
Omaha couple thrilled after contractor completes pool left unfinished
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor

Latest News

Kentrell Amerson learned to play the violin, and will continue to do so, with the help of the...
Knicely Done: Kentrell’s gift, with strings attached
On this Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a local aviation history group in the Omaha metro is...
Omaha aviation history group working to restore World War II era aircraft
Kentrell Amerson learned to play the violin, and will continue to do so, with the help of the...
Knicely Done: Omaha student receives prosthetic and specially-made violin
Omaha Yards is giving back to the community.
Omaha Yards lends helping hand to those in need