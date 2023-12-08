We are Local
Renovations at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake nearly complete as water returns

Renovations to Omaha's Standing Bear Lake are nearly complete.
By Laura Sambol
Updated: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - David Gish and his wife are at their happy place, Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha.

“We’re out here at least once a week, bringing our granddaughter out here,” Gish said. “A lot of open space for her to run around in and play.”

Lately, the lake has looked more like an overgrown field. For more than a year now, water has been cut off so the lake area could be renovated and cleaned. Fast forward to today; Gish is thrilled.

“I love the improvements that have been done and what’s going to be done,” he said. “I cannot wait until the lake is filled.”

The hope was to have Standing Bear ready by the end of the fall.

“We thought maybe we’d have time between the project kind of wrapping up and the closing of the gate for the water levels to come up to a level and actually stock a lot more of the fish than we already did,” said Tony Barada with Nebraska Game and Parks.

But Mother Nature had other plans.

“We just had less inflow, less input from precipitation and less input from the watershed.”

Though water is finally flowing again, Standing Bear Lake is nowhere near full -- and it’s barely stocked, meaning people who were hoping to ice-fish here this winter are out of luck.

“Right now if it were me, I’d probably give Standing Bear a break for at least this winter and wait for some of these fish to get in there next spring.

You’ll also have to wait longer to use the floating trail on the lake’s west end -- the trail isn’t floating, and there’s not enough water to reinstall the gangways on either end.

Still, Gish says so far, so good -- new parking lots, renovated trails, a wider boating ramp and easily accessible shorelines are a big hit.

“It’s a very drastic improvement (from) what it used to be,” he said.

The hope now is to stock fish come spring -- that, too, depends on Mother Nature.

