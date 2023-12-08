Real Christmas trees in demand as experts tout environmental benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Perhaps you’ve heard the ads from the “Get Real, Keep It Real” movement.

The Farm Fresh Christmas Tree Council is urging people to buy a real Christmas tree this year and stay away from artificial ones because real trees are better for the environment -- in their words, “help our…farmers, help our planet.”

6 News took that claim to John Fech, a horticulture expert with the University of Nebraska Extension. He says the key benefit is that real trees produce oxygen.

“They photosynthesize and we need that, and they grab carbon out of the air, carbon sequestration. They grow for seven years doing that year in and year out,” Fech said.

Nordstrom’s Tree Farm has been a family business in Omaha since 1970. The owner has row upon row of fir trees on the tree farm off Blair High Road.

A lot goes into it. There are roughly 17,000 trees there. It takes a long time for just one Douglas Fir or Concolor Fir tree to grow to the proper size, to be ready to be cut down and wind up in somebody’s living room.

“When I plant a tree, it’s about four years old,” owner Scott Nordstrom said. “It might be 12 or 16 inches tall. It’s in the ground for 10 to 12 years so it’s a long-term crop.”

Nordstrom told 6 News that real trees are in such high demand this year that their farm is already sold out. We checked and another popular tree farm in Blair is also done for the season.

If you want to get a real tree, real fast, you will have to find a vendor at a yard market or perhaps go to a big box store.

“There’s always more demand than supply. That’s whether there’s four farms selling or one farm selling,” Nordstrom said. “Word gets out and people will come.”

Fech says after the holiday season is over, your real tree still has life.

“It’s really great to have mulch in landscape and a real Christmas tree can be easily recycled after the Christmas holiday,” he said. “What the city will do is use it for trail cover in different parks.”

As for the tree farms, they are already getting ready for many Christmases to come.

