Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley holds town hall in Sioux City

FILE - Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
FILE - Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.(Live 5)
By KTIV Staff and Matt Hoffmann
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Sioux City tonight, telling the crowd she won’t be former President Donald Trump’s vice president if she doesn’t win the GOP nomination.

Haley also spoke with KTIV’s Matt Hoffmann one-on-one before the town hall, continuing her support for school choice.

It was a moment that certainly got everyone’s attention. A gentleman in the crowd asked Haley if she would consider becoming Donald Trump’s vice president.

She said she isn’t running to come in second place. But, the gentleman followed up, asking if that was a “no”.

Haley then shook her head “no”.

Haley was introduced by State Representative Jacob Bossman, who announced his endorsement to the crowd. She mentioned her foreign policy experience as the former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., and her executive experience as the former governor of South Carolina.

On local issues, Haley told KTIV she stands by her stance on school choice, even as the Sioux City Community School District says it may lose more than 200 students under Iowa’s new program.

Full interview with Nikki Haley

Ambassador Haley spoke with KTIV ahead of a town hall on Friday.

“So parents need to know that they can send their kids to a school where they’re going to flourish. Sometimes that’s a public school. Sometimes it’s a private school, sometimes it’s a religious or a charter school. Sometimes it’s home schooling. But whatever it is, as long as the parents decide that’s a win,” said Haley

KTIV asked Haley if she believes foreign policy will play a deciding factor in Iowans minds when they caucus next month. She said yes, and argued the public should still pay attention to China, even as the Israel-Hamas conflict has taken center stage, internationally.

Haley also defended her support for arming Ukraine.

“(We) need to be able to balance multiple balls at one time, and we need to focus and the only way you do that is with American strength, not being reactionary, but actually being in front and letting those countries know what we expect of them,” said Haley.

Haley also said former President Donald Trump is “going to” need to be on a debate stage before the Iowa caucus, arguing he needs to take his case directly to Iowans in formats like her town hall.

