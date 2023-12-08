We are Local
Omaha Yards lends helping hand to those in need

Omaha Yards is giving back to the community.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tree cutters were out and the help was there on Thursday.

“We want to make a difference,” Foresta said.

Amos Foresta and his crews stayed busy as they got rid of trees and pulled out weeds to give a house a new look at no cost.

“Finally, we got some nice weather here and decided to jump in and take some action and just help someone out,” Foresta said.

Foresta is the owner of Omaha Yards a fence and landscaping business.

A year ago, he and his team traveled to Florida to help hurricane victims rebuild. This year, he’s giving back to those in the metro starting with homeowner Rodney Toll.

Rodney has lived here for quite a while.

He hasn’t been able to take care of his yard and now some stuff is blocking his front door.

“You want your property to look nice and not look like it’s run down,” Toll said.

Giving the house a new makeover was possible thanks to Foresta. However, his main goal isn’t just about making Rodney’s house look nice though.

“Sometimes all you can do is be kind, be generous and help out and give back,” Foresta said.

Foresta plans to do the same to 15 other houses in the future and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Anyone looking to help Foresta in his efforts can call (402) 213-3358.

