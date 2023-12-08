We are Local
Omaha Police investigating Dollar General robbery

Omaha Police are investigating after a Dollar General store was robbed Thursday evening.
Omaha Police are investigating after a Dollar General store was robbed Thursday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a Dollar General store was robbed Thursday evening.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the store at 16th Street and the Storz Expressway around 6 p.m. A store employee told them the store had just been robbed by a Black male wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip online or by phone at (402) 444-STOP.

