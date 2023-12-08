Nebraska State Patrol helicopter assists in pursuit, arrest of Lincoln motorcyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers arrested a Lincoln man Thursday night following a pursuit.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a trooper witnessed a speeding motorcycle along Highway 77, south of Pickrell. The trooper attempted a traffic stop; the rider refused to stop and continued south before turning around near Beatrice, reaching speeds past 120 miles per hour. At times, he was seen headed north in the southbound lanes of Highway 77.

NSP’s AirWing helicopter took over the pursuit from the air as it reached Lincoln. AirWing followed the rider through the Haymarket, then over a pedestrian bridge and through neighborhoods and trails, all the while directing ground units to its location.

Shortly after midnight, the motorcycle came to a stop on the Billy Wolff Trail near Antelope Park. 28-year-old Tyler Yates, of Lincoln, was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers later found the motorcycle was stolen.

Tyler Yates, 28 (Nebraska State Patrol)

Yates was arrested for theft by receiving ($5,000 or more), flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, defacing a vehicle identification number, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and several traffic infractions. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Yates was booked into Lancaster County Jail.

