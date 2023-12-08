We are Local
Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence. (WFTV, APOPKA POLICE DEPARTMENT, ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box secured and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office.

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child.

A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

