Light precipitation chances, colder air push in for the weekend

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While it will not be quite as warm as what we had Thursday (we tied our record high of 61 degrees), Friday will still give us some mild December weather.

Our temperatures will top out in the mid 50s with increasing cloud cover through the day.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

The wind will be out of the northwest but it will not be all that strong at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

By the early evening hours, some sprinkles to light showers will become possible.

Friday Evening Outlook
Friday Evening Outlook(WOWT)

Those will wrap up before midnight and many will stay dry.

Saturday will start off dry but, by midday, a few spotty snow showers will try to move in.

Some flakes may fly through about 4 PM but it should not cause any problems.

Saturday Spotty Snow Showers
Saturday Spotty Snow Showers(WOWT)

Alongside the spotty snow showers, winds will be picking up with gusts up to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest.

Saturday Wind Gusts
Saturday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Temperatures will also be struggling with a peak only in the mid 30s.

Sunday will see things improve a little bit with more sunshine and highs near 40.

Quiet and dry weather looks to dominate for most of next week with highs staying in the 40s.

The next chance for precipitation may come from Friday into Saturday with a few showers possible.

