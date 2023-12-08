Knicely Done: Kentrell’s gift, with strings attached

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a challenge to learn how to play violin at a young age and for Kentrell Amerson it’s even more difficult.

That’s because Kentrell has only one hand.

Nevertheless, he’s been learning right along with the other students in his music class at Howard Kennedy Elementary School.

“Kentrell is an incredible kid,” said Kentrell’s lead teacher, Tyler Roberts. “He has one of the greatest attitudes of anybody that I’ve ever met, a kid or an adult. He is always energetic, and smiling and ready to have fun and play.”

The Omaha Conservatory of Music has partnered with schools to provide a program called String Sprouts. Students have the opportunity at little-no-cost to enhance their musical skills with stringed instruments.

“Whether you play an instrument or not, everybody experiences music,” said Roberts. “But to get a chance to put instruments in the hands of these young kids is a really special thing, and I’m really thankful to be able to do that.”

In Kentrell’s case it’s been a coordinated effort to meet his needs.

He must rest the violin on his right shoulder while other students are learning to play with the instrument on their left shoulders.

“His violin is flipped,” explained Roberts. “The strings are backward from what a normal violin would be.”

With those adjustments, and with the violin resting on Kentrell’s opposite shoulder, the teacher’s instructions to the class apply to Kentrell as well. He can finger the proper strings while an assistant teacher uses a bow to play the notes.

Kentrell started learning violin in kindergarten and with his physical growth he needed a larger violin this year.

Alex Reza at Violins of Omaha stepped in to help creating a “left-handed” violin for Kentrell.

“This was a different project to switch everything around,” Reza said. “A mirror image of a regular violin so that when he’s playing and learning they’re all speaking the same language.”

At the same time, workers in the University of Nebraska Omaha Biometrics Department were using a 3D printer to design a prothesis to fit on the Kentrell’s left arm.

Research Assistant Chris Copeland demonstrated, saying, “This prosthetic is going to be placed on his upper arm and it hinges at his elbow, so he can use the bow that is attached and move it back and forth.”

When the special work was completed, Kentrell was invited to visit the lab at UNO with his mother, Matise Payton, to see his new violin and prothesis for the first time.

His bright eyes and smile showed clear appreciation as he opened the case and held his new violin for the first time.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Kentrell’s mother. “This is great, he’s going to succeed with this.”

The Biometrics staff made sure of the fit and Omaha Conservatory teachers were on hand to help Kentrell work through the awkwardness of using a bow for the first time.

After playing several notes successfully, Kentrell was ready to share his feelings about his new instrument.

“I’m going to say,” Kentrell stated with a sustained pause and accompanying drumroll with his fingers: “Awesome!”

Knicely Done!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.