Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A tied record high this afternoon, cooler weather ahead tomorrow

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha reached a high of 61° today, tying the 105-year-old record set back in 1918. A high of 61° is twenty degrees above average for this time of year!

Temperatures will quickly cool this evening, dropping back into the 40s by 9:00 p.m. Clear skies will continue through the night with mild conditions.

Even though it won’t be as warm tomorrow, temperatures will still be above average for this time of year with highs in the low 50s. We’ll see some sunshine in the morning with clouds moving in throughout the day. Some light rain showers will move in through the evening hours.

Behind the rain comes a cold front. Temperatures will be much colder on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s and gusty northwest winds. During the afternoon, we could see some spotty snow showers move through. The snow will be light with little to no accumulation expected.

After this weekend, the forecast will be pretty quiet with dry weather dominating next week. Temperatures will top out in the 40s with lows in the 20s, just slightly above average for this time of year.

