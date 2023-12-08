We are Local
Gilbert leads the way for Iowa St. beating in-state rival Iowa 90-65 for 600th Hilton Coliseum win

Iowa State forward Tre King (0) celebrates with fans as he walks off the court after an NCAA...
Iowa State forward Tre King (0) celebrates with fans as he walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 90-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points and Robert Jones scored 18 points and Iowa State beat Iowa 90-65 Thursday night as the Cyclones celebrated the program’s 600th win at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State is 600-207 at Hilton Coliseum which opened Dec. 2, 1971. Thursday’s win also was the largest point differential between the two teams in the 76 games played between the rivals. Iowa State beat Iowa 73-53 in 2021, the largest differential prior to Thursday.

The Hawkeyes still lead the all-time series 47-29.

Jones finished 6-for-6 shooting and his only misses of the night occurred at the foul line where he was 6 for 10. Tre King scored 17 points shooting 8 for 11 and Tamin Lipsey 11 for Iowa State (7-2) which shot 53.3% (32 for 60).

Payton Sandfort scored 14 points and reserves Dasonte Bowen and Owen Freeman scored 13 points and 11 points respectively for the Cyclones (7-2).

Sandfort’s 3-pointer brought Iowa within 16-12 with 12:26 before halftime before the Cyclones scored the next six points. Ben Krikke’s layup almost two minutes later would mark the last time Iowa would trail by single digits. King followed with a layup, Jackson Paveletzke made a pair of foul shots and the Cyclone’s outscored Iowa 25-15 in the last 10 minutes before halftime for a 47-29 lead.

Iowa State started the second half with a 15-5 run to extend the margin to 62-35 three-and-a-half minutes in. The Cyclones made it 70-41 when Jones made a jump shot with 12:46 left.

Iowa (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) resumes conference play when it hosts Michigan on Sunday.

Iowa State host Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

