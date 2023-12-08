We are Local
Election 2024: How to find your Iowa GOP caucus precinct

Participation could spike in Iowa Caucus
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The nation’s first Caucuses are just over a month away.

Iowa Republicans are now able to find their precinct ahead of the caucuses. The caucuses are set for 7 p.m. Jan. 15 — on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

As the locations are subject to change, the Republican Party of Iowa encourages voters to frequently check locations as well as voter ID and registration requirements.

How to attend a GOP caucus:

  1. Check to make sure you’re registered as a Republican. If you’re not a registered voter or registered as a Republican, the party says be prepared to register in-person at your precinct on caucus night. Voter ID requirements are available on the Secretary of State’s website.
  2. Find your precinct by looking it up the Iowa GOP website.
  3. Then locate your caucus site on the Iowa GOP website.

The Iowa GOP also offered these reminders as Republican voters prepare for caucus night:

  • Caucuses begin promptly at 7 p.m. — so arrive early!
  • Remember to bring a valid form of ID with you on caucus night, which includes: Iowa Voter Identification Card Iowa Driver’s License Iowa Non-Operator ID U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID U.S. Passport Tribal ID Card/Document
  • If you plan to register to vote at your precinct location on caucus night, remember to bring the following: a valid form of ID, as listed above; and a proof of address (e.g. residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, property tax statement, government document, etc.)

In a statement, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said: “The enthusiasm by everyday Iowans to fire Joe Biden from the White House is off the charts, especially as they hear from and meet with our deep bench of talented presidential candidates crisscrossing our state. We’re excited to unveil the next steps for Iowans to make their plans for caucus night come January 15th.”

