Election 2024: GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis visits Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A day after appearing in a debate in Alabama, Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida and GOP presidential candidate, was Iowa talking to voters in Council Bluffs.

The DeSantis campaign event was held Thursday night at Lincoln’s Pub on West Broadway.

In a one-on-one interview, 6 News asked DeSantis about gun violence in our country. He said recognition of mental illness is the first step.

President Biden is traveling to Las Vegas on Friday as part of his own campaign tour. The trip was planned before the shooting at UNLV, but the White House has said that Biden will address gun violence during his visit.

Fellow Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was in Council Bluffs for a campaign event three weeks ago. A lesser-known presidential candidate, Ryan Binkley, has already set foot in all 99 of Iowa’s counties.

But DeSantis has scored some significant Iowa endorsements.

Gov. Kim Reynolds threw her support behind DeSantis about a month ago. A few weeks later, Bob Vander Plaats, the leader of a prominent social conservative organization in Iowa, endorsed him as well.

The 2024 Republican Iowa Caucus is set for Jan. 15.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

