Edward Poindexter, convicted of killing Omaha Police officer in 1970, has died

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man serving a life sentence for murdering an Omaha Police officer in 1970 has died.

Edward Poindexter, 79, died Thursday at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had been serving a life sentece since April 17, 1971, for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970.

Inmate Edward Poindexter died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at age 79. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

“While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Poindexter was being treated for a medical condition,” the release states.

Poindexter and David Rice, who died in prison in 2016 at the age of 68, were sentenced to life in prison for supposedly luring the officer to a vacant booby-trapped house where he was killed with a suitcase bomb.

Amnesty International and other organizations have called for a new trial for the two men, who were members of the Black Panthers.

The case was very controversial, and many in and supportive of the Black community, locally and around the world, believe there should have been a re-trial. Supporters of the men called them political prisoners, claiming they were framed by the FBI in an attempt to rid the city of the Black Panthers.

Last year, Omaha activist Preston Love Jr. spoke with 6 News about the case, calling for Poindexter’s release — or his ability to at least go before the pardons board — saying the arrests of Poindexter and Rice were products of the fears of the ’60s.

Enough is enough. That's what a North Omaha activist says concerning the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter.

“It is time for us in this day and time, those who have the authority and the power to do so, to drop the ‘60s thinking, and to be fair and show humanity for a man who has been an exemplary prisoner for a man who has been in prison for 52 years,” Love told 6 News last year.

Poindexter’s death with be investigated by a grand jury, per Nebraska law.

