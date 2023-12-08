We are Local
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests wanted felon

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial...
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a person they say is accused of stealing financial transaction devices and of drug possession.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a wanted felon early Friday morning.

DCSO said in a social media post road patrol deputies found a homeless, wanted party leaving a neighborhood and headed east on Sorensen Parkway in Omaha. The suspect was arrested on multiple felonies. They were found in possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment.

The suspect was also found with several financial transaction devices believed to be stolen, including debit, credit and EBT cards.

Deputies believe the suspect lives on the banks of the Missouri River. DCSO says homelessness and addiction contribute to theft and fraud in the community. They advise the public to lock car doors. DCSO says roughly 90% of vehicle thefts are the result of unlocked car doors.

