Council Bluffs Police searching for vehicle believed to be involved in burglary

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help tracking down a vehicle they say was involved in a vehicle burglary on Thursday.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Casey’s location near 16th and Broadway just after 2:30 p.m. An investigation revealed a suspect broke the window of an unoccupied vehicle belonging to an ATM servicer while it was parked in the Casey’s lot.

The suspect gained access to the vehicle and took a bag with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. They were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Tucson with paper dealer plates.

Council Bluffs Police need your help searching for the vehicle they believe was involved in a break-in at a Casey's parking lot Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

CBPD says the suspect vehicle is similar to one that had been used in a previous ATM robbery in Omaha.

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728.

