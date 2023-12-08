Council Bluffs Police searching for vehicle believed to be involved in burglary
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help tracking down a vehicle they say was involved in a vehicle burglary on Thursday.
CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Casey’s location near 16th and Broadway just after 2:30 p.m. An investigation revealed a suspect broke the window of an unoccupied vehicle belonging to an ATM servicer while it was parked in the Casey’s lot.
The suspect gained access to the vehicle and took a bag with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. They were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Tucson with paper dealer plates.
CBPD says the suspect vehicle is similar to one that had been used in a previous ATM robbery in Omaha.
Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.