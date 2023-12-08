We are Local
Council Bluffs Police searching for vehicle believed to be involved in burglary

Council Bluffs Police are looking for the suspect vehicle they say was involved in a vehicle burglary Thursday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help tracking down a vehicle they say was involved in a vehicle burglary on Thursday.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Casey’s location near 16th and Broadway just after 2:30 p.m. An investigation revealed a suspect broke the window of an unoccupied vehicle belonging to an ATM servicer while it was parked in the Casey’s lot.

The suspect gained access to the vehicle and took a bag with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. They were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Tucson with paper dealer plates.

Council Bluffs Police need your help searching for the vehicle they believe was involved in a...
Council Bluffs Police need your help searching for the vehicle they believe was involved in a break-in at a Casey's parking lot Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

CBPD says the suspect vehicle is similar to one that had been used in a previous ATM robbery in Omaha.

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Police at (712) 328-4728.

