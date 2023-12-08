We are Local
Athlete of the Week: Elkhorn North basketball’s Britt Prince

Prince dropped a career-high 42 points in Elkhorn North's 81-36 win over Platteview last week.
By Clayton Collier
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Britt Prince is back and better than ever.

“It’s been a while since I was able to play,” the five-star guard said. “It was fun.”

Prince dropped a career-high 42 points in Elkhorn North’s season opener last week. The 81-36 win over Platteview marked her first game back after the summer circuit with an ankle injury.

“It was a long time off, so it felt good to get back for her,” said Ann Prince, the Wolves head coach and Britt’s mother. “It’s just one of those special nights because that’s not going to happen all the time.”

Serving as coach and mom is delicate balance for any high-school senior, let alone a five-star basketball recruit.

“There are times where I’ve got to be mom and coach,” she said. “Maybe wait a day for something I want to say about the performance. Let a little time go by. I try to treat her as normally as I can the other players.”

“It’s definitely special getting to share all these amazing experiences with her,” Britt added.

Prince signed with Nebraska women’s basketball last month, choosing the Huskers over dozens of other Div. I offers.

“They’re a great program,” Britt said. “A lot of great coaches, great players. They’re getting a lot better. They’ve got a lot of great recruits coming in. Super exciting to be able to represent my home state.”

“The pressure feels like it’s off a little bit more,” Ann said. “Just go play, have fun. I’m super proud of her. She’s put in a tremendous amount of work. She was in the gym 2-3 time per day this summer. She’s earned it, she’s put that work in, and I’m just so proud of her.”

