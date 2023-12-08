We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father, actor Ryan O'Neal before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in “Peyton Place” and “Love Story,” has died at age 82.

Sportscaster Patrick O’Neal posted about his father’s death to Instagram, calling him “a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade.”

Ryan O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up
14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
An Omaha pool contractor came to the rescue for one couple after they were stood up by Premier...
Omaha couple thrilled after contractor completes pool left unfinished
No bond for teen charged as adult in Omaha high school rape case
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys Paulette Loftin, left, and Amy Hopp, Friday, Dec. 8,...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
The 15-year-old accused of rape at Westside High School last week appeared in court Friday.
15-year-old accused of rape at Westside High School appears in court
Current Drought Conditions
2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say