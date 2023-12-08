2023 marks big changes for drought in Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the years-long drought continues across Nebraska, there is some good news as 2023 comes to a close. Drought conditions for Nebraska have significantly improved compared to this time last year.

One year ago, 100% of the state had some degree of drought. Now, only about 40% is considered abnormally dry. The drought has completely vanished for a majority of northwest and central Nebraska, including regions previously in exceptional drought.

Drought conditions have worsened in parts of southeast Nebraska, with some areas currently in exceptional drought that were in the moderate to severe category at this time last year.

Iowa’s drought conditions have improved in the northwest region of the state, but have worsened overall. A large portion of the eastern half of the state is currently experiencing extreme drought.

The percent of severe drought in Iowa increased from about 30% in December 2022 to 62% in 2023. Areas with extreme drought more than doubled jumping from 12% last year to 27% this year.

The majority of the viewing area is currently in moderate to severe drought, with exceptional drought just to the west of Lincoln.

As far as the rest of December is concerned, the next 10 days look to stay mostly dry with above average temperatures.

