2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)(Montgomery County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – Three people accused of being involved in the Montgomery “Riverfront Brawl” in August appeared in court Friday morning.

Zachary Shipman and Alan Todd both made an appearance in Montgomery Municipal Court, and both pleaded to a lower charge of harassment. They were originally charged with third-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Additionally, Shipman and Todd must complete 100 hours of community service, complete an anger management course, pay for court costs and pay a $100 fine.

Shipman and Todd have been given a suspended sentence of 60 days with a 12-month probationary period.

Shipman will do his sentence in Dallas County, while Todd will serve his in Baldwin County.

Riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett was also in court, and his third-degree assault charge was dismissed. He had no objection to the plea agreements of Shipman and Todd.

Reggie Ray, the suspect alleged to be hitting someone with a folding chair, will learn his fate when he makes his appearance in court on Monday, December 11.

Police said the brawl began when boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so the city-owned Harriott II riverboat could dock in its designated space. The boat’s co-captain said he was attacked after moving the pontoon boat a few feet to make way for the riverboat.

It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

