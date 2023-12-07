We are Local
Nebraska volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-0 in NCAA tournament

Huskers are heading to the Elite Eight
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.
Nebraska volleyball huddles in their NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with LIU.(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is headed to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after taking down Georgia Tech in three sets on their home court Thursday.

The No. 1-seed Huskers swept the No. 5 Yellow Jackets: 25-11, 25-16, and 25-21.

Now, the Huskers await their next opponent, as they battle winner of Thursday’s Sweet 16 match-up between No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Arkansas.

Nebraska breezed past LIU and Missouri with sweeps in the first and second round, respectively. The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets, who boast wins over Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Louisville, was primed to be a tougher matchup.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

