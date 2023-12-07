Nebraska volleyball beats Georgia Tech 3-0 in NCAA tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is headed to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after taking down Georgia Tech in three sets on their home court Thursday.

The No. 1-seed Huskers swept the No. 5 Yellow Jackets: 25-11, 25-16, and 25-21.

Now, the Huskers await their next opponent, as they battle winner of Thursday’s Sweet 16 match-up between No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Arkansas.

Nebraska breezed past LIU and Missouri with sweeps in the first and second round, respectively. The fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets, who boast wins over Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and Louisville, was primed to be a tougher matchup.

