We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source: Two Buttons Deep/@amyruthmurray /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (Gray News) – A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile.

Home surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering packages in the rain to a home in Saratoga Springs on Dec. 1.

The driver places the two large packages he was delivering on the home’s covered porch.

However, as he is leaving, he notices six previously delivered Amazon packages that had been left out in the rain.

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving them to the covered porch, safe from the weather.

“Shout out to all the delivery drivers going above and beyond this holiday season,” the video’s caption reads in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance, Omaha Police say
The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up
An Omaha contractor is suing a fellow contractor after he collected over $5,000 and never...
Omaha contractor sues fellow contractor for leaving job unfinished
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha...
Former Omaha dance studio co-owner facing child sex assault charges jailed in Arizona

Latest News

A marked Nebraska cougar was found dead roadside in Minnesota on Wednesday morning.
Tagged Nebraska cougar killed outside Minneapolis
6 News WOWT Live at 5
6 News WOWT Live at 5
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
Omaha Ties Record High
Omaha ties record high Thursday