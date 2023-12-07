We are Local
Stuff the Truck! Drop off your food & toy donations Thursday

By 6 News staff reports
Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT is collecting donations for our Stuff the Truck drive on Thursday.

The event, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations in Omaha, one in Fremont and another in Council Bluffs, is sponsored by Methodist Health System.

just drive up with your nonperishable food items, unwrapped toys, and other essential household items at one of the following Methodist locations:

  • Methodist Women’s Hospital: 707 N. 190th Plaza in Omaha [MAP]
  • Methodist Physicians Clinic at Indian Hills: 8901 West Dodge Road in Omaha [MAP]
  • Methodist Fremont Health: 450 E. 23rd St. in Fremont [MAP]
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza: 808 E. Pierce St. in Council Bluffs [MAP]

Items collected will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Omaha, Salvation Army in Fremont, and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.

If you’re not sure what to donate, here’s a list of items that are greatly needed:

  • Canned food items
  • Oatmeal and pancake mix
  • Paper household products like paper towels, toilet paper and diapers
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Peanut butter
  • Shelf-stable snack items like applesauce, crackers or granola bars

