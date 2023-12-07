Record high possible Thursday before rain and snow chances return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will warm quickly as we go through the morning hours, leading to a great December afternoon.

In fact, a record high is possible; 62 is the forecast with a record of 61, set in 1918.

Thursday Metro Forecast Highs (WOWT)

There will be plenty of sunshine with a noticeable breeze gusting up to 25 miles per hour out of the south.

Though it will not be quite as warm tomorrow, it will still be above average with highs in the low 50s.

There will be more cloud cover around and, as we move into the nighttime hours, some light rain showers will move through the area.

Amounts will remain light with the highest amounts equaling around a tenth of an inch.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Behind the front, temperatures will be much colder with highs in the mid 30s and gusty northwest winds.

During the afternoon, we could see some spotty snow showers swing through the area as well.

Saturday Snow Showers (WOWT)

This likely will not stick, but it will make it look wintry in addition to feeling wintry.

The forecast will be very quiet beyond that with dry weather dominating next week.

Temps will top out in the 40s next week with lows in the 20s, a little bit above average for this time of year.

