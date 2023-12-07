Omaha woman reflects on father’s service during Pearl Harbor Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman recently rediscovered a copy of a radio interview.

She had hear it before, when she was a young girl, but listening to it again years later gave her a totally different perspective. It brought back memories of her father and how he reacted to the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“My dad told me that this was probably his most prized possession,” Nancy Stirek said. “This is a leather-bound deck of cards with his poker chips and this is the only thing that I kept of my dad because this meant a lot to him.”

As the years go by, Nancy Stirek appreciates her father more and more.

Nancy was a youngster when she heard stories about how her dad reacted when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

“I heard stories that my dad was sitting on the front porch when Pearl Harbor was attacked,” Nancy said.

In addition to that leather-bound box, Nancy also keeps another precious memory: her dad’s voice.

The recording is from when he was interviewed on Omaha radio station 1290 KOIL in 1945.

Lt. Leonard Anthony Mann was in the air, launching from the deck of the U.S.S. Bunker Hill, fighting in some major battles, including Formosa and Iwo Jima.

“When we came in the sky, it was just black,” Lt. Mann says on the recording. “[Anti-aircraft weapons] started opening up, they put a barrage up and we were to go through that. Those black puffs won’t hurt you if they’re already there, but he idea of flying through them nd smelling the gunpowder sort of gets you down.”

Lt. Mann spent 13 months in the Pacific. He told his radio audience he was never shot down, but he’d been shot up a little; stories that his children had never heard.

“There were bits and pieces that he told us about, but he didn’t tell us about the danger he was in,” Nancy said. “And then to go into details of what his responsibilities were... and the risks involved, it just brought tears to my eyes, because these were things he didn’t really talk about to us kids.

They were all young, all on a mission to save democracy, something Nancy didn’t understand at her age.

But time has given her a bigger picture of what her father and the greatest generation accomplished.

“My dad fought for our freedom,” Nancy said.

Lt. Mann passed away in 1985 at the age of 65.

“I wish now that my dad was here so that I could tell him how I realize how much he did for us,” Nancy said. “I’m older and wiser now, so I wish that he were he so I could tell him.”

