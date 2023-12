OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, December 7th at 2:30 p.m., Omaha reached a high of 61°. This ties the 105-year-old record set back in 1918. A high of 61° is twenty degrees above average for this time of year!

Omaha Ties Record High (WOWT)

