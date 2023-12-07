Omaha city planners approve expansion plans for North Omaha Airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a 5-to-1 vote on Wednesday, the city planning board approved expansion plans at the North Omaha Airport.

However, there’s a safety issue that needs to be addressed first.

“There’s some properties around the airport that have some tree violations and some structures that were built into the lateral of the airspace,” said North Omaha Airport owner Patrick Ackerman said.

The trees he’s talking about violate FAA rules because they’re too tall and too close to the airport.

But, he told 6 News he has a solution.

“We spent all summer working with the FAA working on analyzing what airspace violations exist and whose they are to then work with the city,” Ackerman said. “Now, we’re working to enforce those and get everything cleaned up around the airport.”

Once the trees are removed, Ackerman is moving on with his plans.

He’s looking to add five buildings and nineteen hangars.

“That are customizable for business or a person who wants to have a nicer space or office space, and business,” Ackerman said.

Most importantly, Ackerman hopes pilots will be able to call these spaces home.

“It’s got a rich history,” Ackerman said. “It’s a 77-year-old airport where a lot of people learned how to fly, so I’m hoping I can bring it back to its hay day.”

Ackerman hopes to get the renovations done by the end of 2024 to the beginning of 2025.

