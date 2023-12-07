We are Local
Omaha couple thrilled after contractor completes pool left unfinished

An Omaha pool contractor came to the rescue for one couple after they were stood up by Premier Pools and Spas, whose owner now faces criminal charges.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A concrete truck looked like a white horse to Shanna Neylon and Andy Pappas.

That’s when Jared Matulka of Laguna Pools came in to complete a project that another contractor left unfinished for five months.

“He completely came to the rescue,” Shanna said. “I don’t know what we would have done if we hadn’t found him and he wouldn’t have tried so hard and gotten so much work done so fast to make this pool happen before winter hits.

The couple paid Premier Pools and Spas $67,000 in July and were left with a hole in the ground.

“They dug the hole, they put in some rebar, and they were coming to [finish it] and never did,” Andy said.

The crew from Laguna Pools is diving into the project to get the pool done correctly before winter weather made things worse.

“This is a bit of rescue mission to get this done right now,” Jared said. “To ensure what’s been done already with the hole doesn’t fall into disarray any further and then the homeowner has to spend more money in the springtime.”

And Jared says he had fix issues with plumbing, rebar and grade height before bringing in what is called shotcrete.

The couple seeing another contractor work on their pool brings a feeling of excitement and relief. They say for about five months, this was nothing but a hole filled with rebar and no secure fence around it.

“I was afraid we were going to have little kids just exploring and somebody was going to fall in this big hole, so it was definitely nerve-wracking,” Shanna said.

The couple will have to pay to have the pool completed.

“We’re paying for it twice,” Andy said.

They’re among numerous customers left with incomplete projects who are suing Premier and its president, Aaron Stanger.

Stanger is facing seven counts of theft by deception in Douglas County after collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in down payments without finishing the projects.

Omaha attorney Jason Bruno has filed five cases against Premier and Stanger.

“I tell my clients that insurance is the best case scenario,” Bruno said. “Second-best case is the criminal charges or the AG puts some pressure and Stanger comes to his senses and pays. Worst-case scenario is we have to find assets of either the company or Stanger to personally collect.”

Regardless of what sticks in court, Shanna and Andy are glad to see new contractor Jared and Laguna Pools making a big splash.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

