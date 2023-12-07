We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska public workers demand negotiations on Pillen’s back-to-office order

Members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees are demanding negotiations regarding Gov. Pillen's "back-to-the-office" order.
By Joe Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) made their message clear at the capitol Thursday: Remote work works.

“My colleagues and I are more efficient in our work assignments because we can spend more of our work time working directly with the clients we serve, rather than reporting to the office to complete administrative tasks,” said Rachel Kreifels, a developmental disabilities program specialist at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In November, Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order. With some exceptions, it directs all state employees to stop working remotely and return to their offices by Jan. 2.

In response, NAPE launched a survey for its members. So far, they said there are more than 1,700 responses. Of them, they said 593 were already looking for or have applied for jobs elsewhere, while 797 others said they’re considering doing the same.

“That means that we’re looking at a potential loss of 1,390 employees who may choose to work for an employer who offers remote work assignments,” executive director Justin Hubly said. “That equates to 16 percent of our NAPE/AFSCME workforce.”

“I don’t know how to put it more simply. We cannot afford to lose one in six of our workers.”

Hubly said those losses would include personnel in child and family services, economic assistance, labor, and those who work with developmental disabilities.

The union is calling for negotiations with the governor over this because they say remote work is not in their contracts.

While the executive order would allow agency heads to decide which circumstances remote work may still be allowed, the union said a contract is necessary.

“A contract is in writing,” Hubly said. “It has guarantees for both parties and it has enforcement mechanisms. That’s why we have a contract to begin with and that’s why the law says that we need to negotiate over this.”

NAPE renewed its demand to bargain Thursday. It’s asking for the governor’s decision by Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old to be charged as adult in rape case at Omaha high school
Sexual assault suspect shot during disturbance, Omaha Police say
The City of Omaha cleaned up a homeless camp on 17th Street for a second time Wednesday.
Neighbors react to downtown Omaha homeless camp clean-up
An Omaha contractor is suing a fellow contractor after he collected over $5,000 and never...
Omaha contractor sues fellow contractor for leaving job unfinished
Former NFL punter Nicholas Murphy, 43, is facing charges of sexual conduct with an Omaha...
Former Omaha dance studio co-owner facing child sex assault charges jailed in Arizona

Latest News

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas...
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
Members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees are demanding negotiations regarding...
Nebraska public employees demand negotiations on Governor's back-to-office order
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
A new grassroots organization in the Omaha metro is aiming to help Nebraskans better...
Grassroots organization aims to help Nebraskans understand federal policy