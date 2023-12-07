Nebraska public workers demand negotiations on Pillen’s back-to-office order

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) made their message clear at the capitol Thursday: Remote work works.

“My colleagues and I are more efficient in our work assignments because we can spend more of our work time working directly with the clients we serve, rather than reporting to the office to complete administrative tasks,” said Rachel Kreifels, a developmental disabilities program specialist at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In November, Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order. With some exceptions, it directs all state employees to stop working remotely and return to their offices by Jan. 2.

In response, NAPE launched a survey for its members. So far, they said there are more than 1,700 responses. Of them, they said 593 were already looking for or have applied for jobs elsewhere, while 797 others said they’re considering doing the same.

“That means that we’re looking at a potential loss of 1,390 employees who may choose to work for an employer who offers remote work assignments,” executive director Justin Hubly said. “That equates to 16 percent of our NAPE/AFSCME workforce.”

“I don’t know how to put it more simply. We cannot afford to lose one in six of our workers.”

Hubly said those losses would include personnel in child and family services, economic assistance, labor, and those who work with developmental disabilities.

The union is calling for negotiations with the governor over this because they say remote work is not in their contracts.

While the executive order would allow agency heads to decide which circumstances remote work may still be allowed, the union said a contract is necessary.

“A contract is in writing,” Hubly said. “It has guarantees for both parties and it has enforcement mechanisms. That’s why we have a contract to begin with and that’s why the law says that we need to negotiate over this.”

NAPE renewed its demand to bargain Thursday. It’s asking for the governor’s decision by Tuesday, Dec. 12.

